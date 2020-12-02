David J. MusanteHarrington Park - David J. Musante, 86, of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen P. Musante (nee Collins) for 57 years. Loving father of Maria Vanessa Musante of Harrington Park and Jeannette Musante of Montclair.After completing his education and military service in the US Army, David started his career as a bench chemist at Lever Brothers Company. His career spanned 37 years with three companies where he specialized in leading an interdisciplinary team to manufacture new food products in the United States, Europe and Asia. David retired from Best Foods in 1997.He was a Eucharistic minister and parishioner of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Harrington Park and a volunteer Eucharistic minister at Bergen Regional Medical Center. David was a Life Member of the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps with a National Certification EMT-D.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10 AM at Our Lady of Victories, Harrington Park with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale (201-767-3050).As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 15 Kline Street, Harrington Park, NJ 07640.