Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Milford - David J. Smith, 76, of New Milford, died peacefully March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 52 years to Phyllis (née Lydecker). Devoted father of Catherine Smith and Joyce Smith-Elkammary and her husband Wael. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Elkammary. Predeceased by his son, David Smith (1998).

Born in Hackensack, NJ to Muriel (née Rose) and Arthur E. Smith and grew up in Midland Park NJ. David was employed with the N.J. Sports & Exhibition Authority, retiring in 1997. David enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and Yankees baseball with his grandson. He loved New Hampshire, being in the mountains, and walking outdoors.

Visitation Sunday, March 24th, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Funeral Service at the funeral home Monday, March 25th, 11 AM. Interment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.
