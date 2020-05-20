David Jackson
David Jackson

Hasbrouck Heights - David Jackson, 65, lifelong resident of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away peacefully at home on May 18th, 2020. He was Executive Chef at Hackensack Hospital for 27 years and most recently worked for Maschio's Food Service. Proud to be involved with the Hasbrouck Heights Little League, Junior Football, Swim Club, Men's Association and the Garden Club. He was the first ever winner of the "Garden of the Year".

He is predeceased by his father Joseph Jackson, mother Mary Jackson (nee: Labes) and brother Mark Jackson. He is survived by his devoted wife Sylvia (nee: Barsotti). Cherished father to Luke, David and Juliana and her husband Dave Thibeault. Loving brother to Tom and his wife Lynn, Judy and her husband Marc, Dan and his wife Michelle, Mary Sue and her husband John, Pete and his wife Kim, Meg and her husband Bob, Joe, Tim and sister in law Kathy and over 25 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested to World Central Kitchen, 1342 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009. Arrangements are private and conducted by the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
