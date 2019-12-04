Services
David Jetter

David Jetter Obituary
David Jetter

Haworth - David Jetter, 73, of Haworth, died unexpectedly on December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor (née Janowski). Devoted father of Kim (Neil) Henson and Heather Tiscornia. Cherished grandfather of Julia and Jack Henson and Fiona Tiscornia.

David was born in Ridgewood, NY to the late Ruth (née Klare) and Henry Jetter. He was a proud Army veteran. David earned a Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and was a 20 year veteran of the New York Police Dept., Williamsburg, Brooklyn, retiring in 1988.After retirement he worked as a facilities manager for BQE Racquet Ball Club.

Funeral Mass Saturday, December 7th, 1:30 PM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Visiting Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, NJ Chapter, P.O. Box 910, New Brunswick, NJ 08903; www.apdaparkinson.org.
