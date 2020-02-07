|
|
David John Heil Sr.
David John Heil Sr was born on December 16, 1956 in Teaneck, NJ. He passed away peacefully at his home in Little Ferry, NJ surrounded by family on February 5, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Elaine, his children Lisa (James), Ray ( Kris), DJ (Shanhaz), Michael (Claudia) nine grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Leukemia research at John Theurer Cancer Center. Payable to: Hackensack UMC Foundation, "in honor of David Heil" in the memo line. Mailed to: Hackensack UMC Foundation Attn. Nancy Kennedy 160 Essex St, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644.