David John Heil Jr, (DJ) was born on December 26, 1979 in Kingston, NY and passed away at this home in Little Ferry, NJ on June 6, 2020 at the age of 40. He is survived by his fiance Shahnaz Ali, thier childern Jarin, Jasmin, Jayden, and Jia. His mother Elaine Heil. His siblings Lisa (Jim) Benincasa, Ray (Kris) Sperle, and Mike (Claudia) Heil. His nieces and nephews Brenden (Christy) Benincasa, Christopher Benincasa, Tyler Benincasa, and Trinity Sperle.



Small gatherings will be held 6/12 (Friday) from 3pm-7pm and 6/13 (Saturday) from 11am-6pm. Please contact Shahnaz and Lisa.









