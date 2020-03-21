|
David Kallman Kanter
David Kallman Kanter, DDS died after a brief illness on March 18, 2020. David lived and worked in Teaneck, NJ from 1965. He served his patients, who came to his Teaneck office from all over the New York City Metropolitan Area, until retiring in 2003 and returning to his beloved Berkshires. As a result of his professional excellence, David was invited to teach at Fairleigh Dickinson University Dental School, and in the early 1980s to receive a special degree as a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry.
David was born in Pittsfield, MA November 2, 1937. He attended the University of Vermont, class of '59 and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, class of '63. He married Dorothy DeCecio, of Cliffside Park, NJ and volunteered to serve as a Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps during the Vietnam War, at Fort Ord in Carmel, CA. In 1965 he opened his private practice in Teaneck, to be closer to family.
In retirement he provided free dental care for low income adults at Volunteers in Medicine & Dentistry in Gt. Barrington, MA, and served on its Board of Directors. In and around his historic Lenox, MA home, he spent many hours cultivating beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, as well as reading about history and archeology, subjects he enjoyed with a passion.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kanter, his children; Mark Kanter and wife Heather Hutchison and their son Dante, Daniel Kanter and wife Marianne Gargour and their sons Giovanni and Nicholas, Elisabeth Kanter Miller and husband Peter Miller and their children Carmen and Felix, and Sara Kanter and her sons Liam and Logan Tighe-Kanter. Donations in David's honor should be directed to Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and The Lenox Historical Society.