David Kessler
Beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, grandfather, uncle and great uncle, David L. Kessler, of Wayne, NJ, originally of Clifton, passed away suddenly at home on Friday evening. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kessler, her children, sister Marlene Kessler-Blumenthal (David) of Wayne, daughter Keri Kessler-Nick of Wayne, son Jonathan L. Kessler (fiancé Taylor) of New York City, his three grandchildren, Sophia, Taylor and Brandon Nick, as well as two nephews and five great-nephews and nieces. David was a long-time resident of Wayne, settling there after graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University and going to work in the family business, Kessler Trucking Company. Kessler Trucking was founded in 1919 by David's grandfather Samuel, and, following his death, run by his father, Charles Kessler until his death. David was extremely proud about being able to see the business through its 100-year anniversary last year, quite an impressive accomplishment and testament to his fortitude and business acumen. David was a proud supporter of Israel and many Jewish organizations over the years, and both of his children were fortunate to visit Israel for their respective Bat and Bar Mitzvot. A long-time former member of Preakness Hills Country Club in Wayne, David was a very avid and accomplished golfer and was known for both his outlandish antics on the course, as well as his colorful outfits, particularly his shoes! David will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Gone too soon but never forgotten!

May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him and may his soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life. Donations can be made in memory of David L. Kessler to Chabad Center of Passaic County, 194 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
May 11, 2020
David was a colorful character with a heart of gold. Saddened by his sudden passing May he Rest In Peace .
Irene Resnick
Friend
