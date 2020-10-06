David Kidd



Fairlawn - David Kidd, age 67, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.



Born in Norfolk, VA Dave grew up in West Palm Beach, FL and lived in NJ for 30 years. He loved Antique cars, grocery shopping and cooking.



Before retiring, Dave worked for NJ Transit for 25 years as a Conductor, Train Master and Senior Train Master.



Dave is survived by his 2nd wife, Heidi (nee Schulman), his step son Andrew, His first wife, Pat (nee Reitz), their children Kiersten and David (Sandra), grandchildren Mikayla, Juliana, Ava and Braydon, Step-grandchildren Donovan and Dawson and his sister , Melodee Kerns.



Dave loved to find sale items while grocery shopping and donated to the Food Pantry at the Van Riper Ellis Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be mailed to Van Riper Ellis Church at 7-01 River Road in Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.









