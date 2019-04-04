Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Burns


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David L. Burns Obituary
David L. Burns

Little Falls - David L Burns ,88, formerly of Wildwood Crest and Little Falls, NJ, passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at Victoria Manor.

Dave was born March 3, 1931 in Passaic NJ. He married Anna May and raised their three children, Susan, David Jr. and Brian in Little Falls NJ. Anna May passed away in 1981. He was a Systems Analyst for Federal Paper Board in Montvale NJ for 30+ years retiring to Wildwood Crest with his wife Ann in 1995, who he married in 1983. Ann passed away in 2002.

Dave was a corporal in the United States Army for 2 years. In addition to being a little league coach for 10 years, Dave continued to give back to his community when he retired. He enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels, drove for the DAV taking veterans to their appointments, was a member of the VFW and his proudest days were when he ran golf tournaments to raise money for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund.

Dave is survived by his children Susan (James) Moretti, David (Kathleen) and Brian Burns, Karen (Peter) Bulley, Kevin (Sheila) Campbell, John (Diane) Campbell, grandchildren Janine (Andrew) Holt, Steven Moretti, Danielle Burns, Dawn (Dean) Bertolino, Denise (Richard) Freeman, Renee Bulley, Kelly (Eileen) Campbell, Kevin (Jenny) Campbell, Sean (Jen) Campbell, Courtney Campbell and Jazon Frings, and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Anna May, his second wife Ann, his brother Paul and his sister Elsie.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 PM, Saturday, April 6 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street Little Falls NJ. Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1052 Wildwood NJ 08260. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now