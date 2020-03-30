|
|
David M. Krautheim
Totowa - Krautheim, David M. age 52, of Totowa, NJ, peacefully passed away on March 29, 2020. Loving son of Joan A. Krautheim and the late John W. Krautheim Sr. of Totowa, NJ; adoring father of two daughters, Teresa R. Krautheim and Lucia M. Krautheim of Totowa, NJ, and beloved brother of John Jr. (Anne) Krautheim of Totowa, NJ, Mark (Ann Marie) Krautheim of Perrysburg, OH, and Robert (Kathy) Krautheim of West Milford, NJ. He was a loving uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
Not only caring towards his family, he was very dedicated to serving multiple communities including Little Falls Pharmacy and Burgio's Pharmacy as a devoted pharmacist for over 25 years. David, a successful student athlete and Eagle Scout, graduated from Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls, NJ followed by Rutgers University, School of Pharmacy in New Brunswick, NJ. He was an avid sports fan, who loved playing basketball and coaching his daughters various sports teams. David was a true outdoorsman with an adventurous spirit, he was fond of fishing, lakes, beaches and tending to his garden. He was a passionate cook who enjoyed preparing meals for his family and exploring new restaurants. David was a parishioner of St. James of the Marches Church in Totowa. David Krautheim was a kind and generous soul with a big heart and he will be dearly missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. His final resting place will be Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. Fest Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to his daughter's future education fund. Donations may be sent to John Krautheim Jr. CPA, 43 Winifred Drive, Totowa, NJ 07512. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.