Services
Corpus Christi Religious Edctn
218 Washington Pl
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights - David M. Roche, 76, of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on March 30, 2019.

He was past president of the Hasbrouck Heights Board of Education, former Hasbrouck Heights Zoning Board member, member of the Hasbrouck Heights Knights of Columbus, a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Catena). Devoted mother of Kelly Ann Morgan and her late husband Daniel of Hasbrouck Heights, Therese Lagana and husband Mario of Englewood Cliffs, Lauren Siconolfi and husband Scott of Hasbrouck Heights, Shannon Mary Rodrigues and husband Davide of Hasbrouck Heights. Loving grandmother of Gabriella, Brianna, David, Michaela, Ava, Luke, Anthony, Christian, Jake, Lyla, and Natalia. Dear brother of Daniel and James Roche. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Corpus Christi R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM.
