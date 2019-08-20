|
David Marsino
Closter - David Marsino, Closter, Passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Suzanne. Loving stepdad of Justin, wife Lisa and Sean. Cherished grandfather of Mason. Loved his grand puppies Duke & Duchess. Prior to retiring in 1999, he was a respiratory therapist supervisor at Pascack Valley Hospital. His Hobbies included writing poetry, restoring wooden boats and airplanes also riding his much loved Harleys. He was a member of the QB's, the toastmasters and Dunellon Poetry Group. David is loved by anyone who knew him, misunderstood by those who didn't, he will be remembered and missed by all whose lives he touched.
Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 and service Friday 10 AM at the Moritz Funeral Home in Closter. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.