Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Marsino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Marsino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Marsino Obituary
David Marsino

Closter - David Marsino, Closter, Passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Suzanne. Loving stepdad of Justin, wife Lisa and Sean. Cherished grandfather of Mason. Loved his grand puppies Duke & Duchess. Prior to retiring in 1999, he was a respiratory therapist supervisor at Pascack Valley Hospital. His Hobbies included writing poetry, restoring wooden boats and airplanes also riding his much loved Harleys. He was a member of the QB's, the toastmasters and Dunellon Poetry Group. David is loved by anyone who knew him, misunderstood by those who didn't, he will be remembered and missed by all whose lives he touched.

Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 and service Friday 10 AM at the Moritz Funeral Home in Closter. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now