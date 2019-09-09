|
David Michael Nelson
Hewitt - David Michael Nelson of Hewitt NJ. Born February 23, 1956, died September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Terri Nelson. Pre deceased by mother, Patricia Nelson; father Stig Nelson; grandmother Sophia Tomasulo and grandfather Walter Tomasulo. Brother of Stephen Nelson of Florida. David grew up in Maywood NJ and graduated Hackensack High School where he met his future wife, Terri. They were married for 40 years.
David's passions were reading, history, music and animal welfare. At his death, he shared his home with 2 dogs and 5 cats. His wake will be at Richard's Funeral Home in West Milford NJ on Monday Sept 9th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. He will be buried at Geo Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or engage in volunteer work even for just a day in his memory.