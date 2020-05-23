David Michael "Skip" Watkins
David Michael "Skip" Watkins

David Michael "Skip" Watkins, 69, passed away Friday May 15, 2020 at his home in Long Beach Island that he shared with his partner in life Barbara Clifford. Survived by his children, Schuyler and Cody and his wife Amanda, grandchildren Piper, Mackenzie, and Elle and his sister Gail. He was predeceased by his parents David and Patricia, his sister Regina, and his beloved son Travis.

Skip was born in Bronx, New York, he moved to Closter at a young age where he eventually grew his family and established roots as an accomplished attorney and entrepreneur. More recently, Skip spent his time on the Jersey Shore. One could always find him on the dock fishing, listening to music or at his Marina discussing plans for the "Skip Shack". He was well known in the community for his feisty wit and kind, generous heart. He will be greatly missed.

Due to the current pandemic, a small, private ceremony will be held with close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Closter Toys for Tots, or the American Heart Association.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
