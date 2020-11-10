David P Force
East Rutherford - David P. Force, Esq. of East Rutherford, NJ and formerly of Park Ridge, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. David was a graduate of Park Ridge High School, Rutgers University where he earned a BS in Finance and Hofstra Law School where he was awarded a Juris Doctorate. David, a staunch legal advocate for those in need, was committed to protecting clients' rights under various consumer protection laws. Consistent with his commitment to protect those in need, David worked to defend the rights of clients entitled to protections under the ADA. He is survived by his parents, Lori and Howard Force, a brother Michael Force and his nephew and godchild, Cole. Loving cousin of Maria Samara, loving cousin and godfather of Kyle Lowenstein, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and distinguished colleagues. Visitation 4-8 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the R. C. Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Mass is private by invitation only. Interment in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in memory of David P. Force, to Tomorrows Children's Fund by check to 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601 or electronic donation at www.tcfkid.org