David P Pinkiert
Pinkiert, David P. 74 of Lodi died on May 29th.
Beloved husband of Carol for 29 wonderful years. Loving father of Donna and Richard, and step-father of Kimberly and Frank Stefanizzi. Caring brother of Louise and John Yeager. Cherished uncle of Michael Volanti and cousin of Dottie Reina. Devoted grandfather to many grandchildren. Cremation will be private. Arrangements by The Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ. www.alessofh.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.