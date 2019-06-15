|
|
David Pacheco
Belleville - David Pacheco, age 36, of Belleville, NJ formerly of Bloomfield, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday morning June 13, 2019. Beloved son of Moises and Sigrid Pacheco. Loving brother of Daniel Pacheco. Cherished first grandson of Mercedes Valencia. Dear nephew of Betty Corina Carrasco. Dear cousin and like a sister of Sarah Vasquez. David was a computer programmer and was a genius with an innate talent for computers. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday June 17, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of David Pacheco may be made to the . Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.