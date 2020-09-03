1/
David Patrick Ciaudelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Patrick Ciaudelli

Woodcliff Lake - David Patrick Ciaudelli, (Dave) died peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Rosati, devoted father to Julianna, and cherished son of Rosemary Burke Ciaudelli Grace and the late Joseph Peter Ciaudelli, brother to Joseph Ciaudelli (Rose), Maria Ciaudelli Cholak (Michael), Gina Ciaudelli Maclean (Scott), and uncle to seven nieces and nephews.

Born in Ridgewood, NJ, Dave was a graduate of Ramsey High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Fairfield University and later attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

A skilled mortgage broker for more than 20 years and long-time resident of Woodcliff Lake, Dave served as a member of the town's planning board for eight years. He was passionate about music and loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

Given COVID health concerns, a socially-distant visitation will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ from 9 - 10:30am on Saturday, September 5th. A Funeral Mass will take place immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a contribution to the Julianna Ciaudelli Education Fund @ www.gofundme.com/f/julianna-ciaudelli-education-fund. Alternatively, checks can made out to "J. Ciaudelli Education Fund" and sent to the family home address. Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved