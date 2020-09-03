David Patrick Ciaudelli
Woodcliff Lake - David Patrick Ciaudelli, (Dave) died peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Rosati, devoted father to Julianna, and cherished son of Rosemary Burke Ciaudelli Grace and the late Joseph Peter Ciaudelli, brother to Joseph Ciaudelli (Rose), Maria Ciaudelli Cholak (Michael), Gina Ciaudelli Maclean (Scott), and uncle to seven nieces and nephews.
Born in Ridgewood, NJ, Dave was a graduate of Ramsey High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Fairfield University and later attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
A skilled mortgage broker for more than 20 years and long-time resident of Woodcliff Lake, Dave served as a member of the town's planning board for eight years. He was passionate about music and loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends.
Given COVID health concerns, a socially-distant visitation will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ from 9 - 10:30am on Saturday, September 5th. A Funeral Mass will take place immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a contribution to the Julianna Ciaudelli Education Fund @ www.gofundme.com/f/julianna-ciaudelli-education-fund
. Alternatively, checks can made out to "J. Ciaudelli Education Fund" and sent to the family home address. Becker-Funeralhome.com