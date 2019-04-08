Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ramapo Reformed Church
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Resources
David R. Houston Obituary
David R. Houston

Mahwah - David R. Houston went home to The Lord on Thursday, April 4th with his beloved wife, Nancy (Pardini) at his side. David was born in Kearny on April 5, 1941 to Walter and Mary Houston. He is predeceased by his parents (1970) as well as his dear sister Carol Yeramian (2006). Besides his wife, David is survived by his three daughters: Cheryll (Steven Blumenfield) of Fairfield, CT, Kimberly (James Bergan) of Prior Lake, MN and Kelly (Christopher Santore) of Berkeley Heights, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Cella, Erlan, Riley and Spencer Blumenfield, Joshua and Daniel Bergan, Benjamin and Madison Santore as well as the mother of his daughters, Elaine Houston. He has been a devoted uncle to Sharon Heimbaugh, Tracey Wade and Bill Yeramian. David was proud to be a 55 year member of the Free and Accepted Masons, holding the degree of Master Mason. He was affiliated with Hawthorne-Fortitude Lodge No. 200 in Ramsey. He was also a member of Mensa since 1985. Going to work right after High School, David pursued his BS in Business Administration attending FDU evening classes. Upon graduation in 1967 he began his business career with Sears. He ended his career as Facility Director for Pearson Education in Upper Saddle River. A man of great faith and spirit, David always made everyone feel important and special. He will be greatly missed. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey. A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 AM at the Ramapo Reformed Church in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
