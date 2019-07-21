Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
West Roxbury, MA
David R. Laffey Obituary
David R. Laffey

Laconia, NH - Laffey, David R. of Laconia, NH. July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Sarah J. (Healy) Laffey.

Devoted father of George and his wife Devin of Waltham, MA; Avery Laffey of Boca Raton, FL; David Laffey of Los Angelas, CA. Loving brother of Theresa DiPasqua and her husband Christopher of West Chester, PA; Eileen Laffey of North Haledon, NJ; Jack Laffey of Midland Park, NJ; Diane McBrady and her husband Thomas of Wyckoff, NJ. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

David was a graduate of Villanova University, class of 1979. He was Executive V.P./Sr. Managing Director for LCS Real Estate of Des Moines, Iowa and was previously an Investment Banker in New York City.

Funeral from the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury, MA on Tues. July 23 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Mon. July 22 from 4-8pm. Interment private. Donations may be made to LCS Foundation, 400 Locust St. Suite 820, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 or to Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence, 10 Green Way Wayland, MA 01778. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com.
