David Ray Anderson
Glen Rock - David "Ray" Anderson, age 83, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home. Born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, he resided in San Francisco and Los Angeles, CA before moving to Glen Rock in 1977. He earned a Master's Degree from the University of Florida. Ray proudly served in the Army Reserves. A faithful member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Glen Rock, he was a member of the choir and Vestry of which he served as president for many years. A man who loved the outdoors, especially the mountains of Pennsylvania, he enjoyed all types of cooking and was fond of cats.
Prior to retiring in 2007, he owned and operated MCCI in Clifton, a computer consulting firm for many years. He was also a consultant with Corum & Associates, traveling the world.
Beloved partner of Sean P. Barry. Dear brother of James W. III and wife Marie T.. Loving uncle of Rosemarie Kolodziey and husband Steve, Dr. John L. and wife Katy, George E. II, Joy V. and the late James W. IV.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, October 4, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10 am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 40 Central Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ray to All Saints Episcopal Church or Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.