David Rossi
David Rossi

Clifton - David Rossi, 56, of Clifton, passed away on November 29, 2020. Survived by his two beloved daughters Lauren and Marisa. The Love of his Life, Suzanne. Caring brother to Ed. Loving Uncle to Michelle & husband Ian, Michael & spouse Alberto, and Nicole, Great uncle to Alex as well as a devoted friend to many.

David was a generous and humorous man. He never missed out on a chance to tell a story or a joke. He lit up every room he was in and put a smile on everyone's face.

David worked for PSE&G as a Chief Lineman for 35 years. In his free time, he enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, gambling, and riding his Harley. He never passed up the opportunity to donate food to the animal shelter or those in need.

Dave's biggest dream was to move to Las Vegas when he retired (which would have been in the near future) to live care free with his Harley and endless games of Craps.

Visiting on Wednesday from 2PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
