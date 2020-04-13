|
David S Chadwick
Rutherford - David Saunders Chadwick, 97, of Rutherford, passed away on April 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 28, 1922 in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. In 1940, he graduated from Rutherford High School and then attended Norwich University. He graduated from Bergen Junior College with a degree in pre-engineering before attending the U.S. Naval Reserve Midshipmen's School at Columbia University. In 1944, he married his sweetheart Barbara Hannah and then served as Lieutenant JG on the Sub Chaser SC-1045 in the South Pacific during World War II.
After the war, David and Barbara had three sons, Douglas, Daniel and Donald. He was the President of National Systems and Forms, Colony Paper Company and Rotary Forms Press.
An avid golfer, David has been a member of the Upper Montclair Country Club since 1962, and also served as President from 1983 to 1985. He was President of the NJ State Golf Association from 1988 to1989 and then served on the Advisory Committee of Past Presidents. He was also a past member of the Metropolitan Golf Board of Directors and of the NJ Seniors Golf Association.
David co-founded the Rutherford Little League program in 1951 and also served as President and Treasurer. His other post-war activities included Scoutmaster of the Boy Scout Troop of Rutherford, Past President of the South Bergen Boy Scouts, Past President of the Rutherford Recreation Committee, Past President of the Rutherford Rotary Club, Past President of the Rutherford Public Library, Advisory Board Member of United Jersey Bank and a member of the Elks Club.
David was a councilman in Rutherford from 1955 to 1964 and ran for mayor in 1963.
David is survived by his three sons: Douglas and wife, Jane; Daniel and wife, Katherine; Donald and partner Lisa Pedalino; three grandchildren: Debra Holman and husband, Robert; David and wife, Jennifer; and Lauren; five great-grandchildren: Madison, Alexis and Mabel Holman and Grant and Owen Chadwick. He is predeceased by his wife, former Rutherford mayor and Bergen County Freeholder Barbara H. Chadwick and his parents, Philip and Emma Saunders Chadwick.
Arrangements are being handled by Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home at 19 Lincoln Avenue in Rutherford, NJ. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rutherford First-Aid Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 217, Rutherford, NJ 07070.
