Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
David S. Malka Obituary
David S. Malka

David S. Malka, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend died from complications of surgery on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at age 95.

David Malka came to the U.S. from Khartoum, Sudan in 1957. He used his business acumen to become the president and owner of an international trading company, Building Supply Trading Co. He wrote a memoir, Around the World in Eighty Years, detailing experiences of his success. Mr. Malka was active in various organizations having served more than 25 years to promote the Lions Club Organization and AARP's SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives. He remained an active member of the Clifton Jewish Center for over 50 years.

David Malka's big and loving personality, his love of music and dancing, his generous charity, and dedication to family will forever be indelible reminders to all who knew him as "Hurricane Dave". May his soul be sheltered beneath the wings of God's presence.

Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Rd. Clifton, NJ
