Waldwick - David Ten Hoeve, 64, of Waldwick, NJ, passed away on February 11 after a long illness, surrounded by family and his nurse, Shawn.

Prior to his injury 25 years ago, David had been a free-spirited adventurer with a deep love for nature and travel. He enjoyed skiing, ice-skating, rollerblading, sailboarding, camping, hiking and so much more. David preferred to experience the open road from behind the handlebars of his motorcycle, always filled with a sense of adventure as the possibilities of the road less traveled stretched out before him. Some of David's many adventures include a motorcycle trip to Alaska to pan for gold, a tour of Newfoundland and Labrador by motorcycle and a solo bicycle trip up the east coast. David was also a birder, beekeeper and an amateur photographer. His upbeat personality and engaging sense of humor charmed all who knew him. He will be forever missed and loved.

David is survived by his wife Linda, stepdaughter Jessica, her husband Rory and their daughters Aubrey and Fiona of Jersey City, sister Carole of Bayonet Point FL, sister Sharon and her husband Donald of Jacksonville, AR. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jonathan, Jennifer, Kimberly, Ariel and Zachary, as well as grandniece Megan and grandnephews Nathan, Pascal and Daniel, and many cousins.

A special thanks to David's dedicated nurses who so lovingly cared for David over the last 22 years: Nikolay, Noreen, Shawn, Raymond, Expedito, Cris, and all those who came before.

There will be a private memorial gathering to honor David at a later date.
