Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
Woodcliff Lake - David W. M. Jasko, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 45.

He is survived by his wife Arizan (nee Nino), parents William E. and Jenny Lynn Jasko, brothers and sisters: William (Jenny), Daniel (Beth), Melissa Timoshchik (Vlad), Stephen (Alison), Bethany Martin (Aldo) and Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

David was a 1997 graduate of Rutgers University, earning a degree in Philosophy.

Memorial visitation 1 PM to 4 PM with Funeral Service at 3 PM all on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com

Remembrances may be made in the form desired.
