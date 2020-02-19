Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Evangelist Church
Bergenfield, NJ
Breakfield, David Walter was called to rest on 2-16-20. Born in Tennessee, David was a life-long resident of Bergenfield. Graduate of Bergenfield High School. David served in the U.S. Naval Air Station Helicopter Combat Support Squadron from 1977-1981. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 68. David enjoyed fishing and loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was predeceased by his father, William and his mother, Victoria. He was adored by all and will be greatly missed by his family, Joann and Bob Walker, Kathy and Richie Maguire, Theresa and Bob Foley, William and Michele Breakfield and his niece and nephews, Brian, Jeffrey, Matthew, Danielle, Anthony and his dog Rocky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 11 AM, St. John Evangelist Church, Bergenfield. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Township of Washington.
