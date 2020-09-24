1/
Davide Filato
Davide Filato

Totowa - Filato, Davide age 89 of Totowa at rest in Cedar Grove on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Arcuri) Filato. Loving father of Lorenzo Filato and his wife Denise, Rocco Filato, Franco Filato, Annamarie Both and her husband George, Angela Filato and Roseann Riccio and her husband Marco. Dear brother of the late Rocco Filato, Lorenzo Filato, Franco Filato, Rosa Bruna and Assunta Smeriglio. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Rose, Prov. di Cosenza, Italy, he immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1959, before moving to Totowa in 1969. He was an employee at Brewster Dye House, Paterson for 10 years. After that he was the owner of Cosenza Auto Sales, Paterson, for 40 years before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, 880 3rd Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral
09:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
