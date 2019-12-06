Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dawn A. VanTuyl Obituary
Dawn A. Van Tuyl

Clifton - Dawn A. Van Tuyl 58, of Clifton passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was a Sales Manager for State Container in Moonachie. Loving daughter of Arleen and James Van Tuyl. Dear sister of Jill Van Tuyl. Also survived by her lifelong friend Jana Contresas. Visitation Sunday, December 8th from 2-6 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to MDS Foundation or to SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals in Skillman, NJ would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
