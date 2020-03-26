Services
Paterson - Antonucci, Dawn age 77 of Paterson at rest in Wayne on March 24, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Angelo and the late Josephine (nee Ciriello) Antonucci. Beloved sister of John M. Antonucci of Paterson. Loving aunt of John A. Antonucci of Point Pleasant. Dear sister in law of Lois Antonucci of Point Pleasant. Cousin to Michael, Jonathan, Anna, Debbie, Michelle, Jonathan, and Anthony Mallamace, Greg and Marlene Cheifa, Joanne and Michael Cheifa, Linda Musilli and Susan Goffredo. Born in Paterson, she was a lifelong resident. Dawn was an accountant for Grand Union, Paramus for many years before retiring. She belonged to the Deborah Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, Totowa and she enjoyed going on bus rides to the casino. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
