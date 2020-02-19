Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:30 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Dawn Carman-Ortiz Obituary
Dawn Carman-Ortiz

Oak Ridge - age 52, on February 17th. Born in Passaic, she lived in Garfield 45 years and Newark 5 years settling in Oak Ridge 2 years ago. Dawn was a secretary over 20 years with the County of Bergen retiring in 2019 from the Conklin Youth Center in Hackensack. She is predeceased by her father, Ray Carman. Dawn is survived by her fiancé, Marco Ortiz, her mother, Linda Tesoroni and husband Wayne, two siblings, Wendy Tesoroni and Brian Tesoroni and wife Kelli, a niece, Cosette Tesoroni, her aunt, Dee Vetri, and a cousin, Ken Vida & family. Visiting Monday 4-8 pm with an 7:30 pm chapel service. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Oakland in Dawn's name. Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit www.aloiafuneral.com
