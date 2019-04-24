|
Dawn Suzanne Taylor
Prospect Park - Dawn Suzanne Taylor, 56, of Prospect Park, NJ passed away on April 19, 2019. She was born in Passaic and grew up in Prospect Park. She graduated from Manchester Regional High School. She worked at AGBU (Armenian General Benevolant Union) in New York City for 15 years. Dawn is survived by her loving mother Sandra Taylor (nee Oleniak), her brother Raymond Taylor and her sister in law, Susan Taylor, and her dear nephews Raymond and Charles Taylor. She was predeceased by her father Raymond Taylor. Memorial Visiting on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ from 6-8:30pm. Memorial Service at 8:30pm. Memorial gifts to (stjude.org) would be appreciated. Cremation was private. www.delozito.com