Dean Trava
Ridgewood - DEAN P. TRAVA, 50, died Sunday.
Born in Ridgewood, he resided in Franklin Lakes for most of his life. For the last 20 years, he was a resident of Ridgewood and Galloway Township, NJ. He was the owner of Trava Masonry for the last 30 years. A certified scuba diver, Dean loved dogs, softball, coaching soccer and was a food and restaurant connoisseur.
Mr. Trava was predeceased by his parents. Paul A. and Dolores (nee Del Collo) Trava.
Survivors include: his two daughters, Giana and Angela Trava; his sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls with a service at 4:00 pm. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of Flowers, please consider a contribution to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.