Deanna E. Chasar
Clifton - Deanna E. Chasar, 76, of Clifton passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong Clifton resident. Deanna retired as the Deputy Court Clerk for the City of Clifton after twenty-five years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frank M. Chasar (1995); and her parents, William and Lucy (nee De Bernardo) Dekker.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Michele Chaves and her husband, Michael of Stillwater, NJ; many loving family members and friends and her beloved stepson, Frank Chasar and his wife, Loretta and step grandchildren Bernadette, Brianna, and John of Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by an 10:00 am Mass at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Avenue, Clifton; Interment to follow at Cedar lawn Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated.