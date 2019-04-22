|
|
Deanna Miller
Park Ridge - MILLER, Deanna, 81, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 19th, 2019. Deanna is survived by her children Jeanne, Tom and his wife Lisa and Laurie; her grandchildren Bailey Walker, Ryan and Emma; her sister in-law Rita as well as her nephew Bob Benning and niece Jeanie Benning-Woel. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Albert, her brother Robert "Moose" Benning and her brother in-law Gordon. Deanna was raised in North Bergen, NJ; graduating Weehawken High School in 1955 and went directly into the workforce. She eventually ended up working for Charles Miller & Co in North Bergen, NJ, where she met her husband Albert. After their marriage, she mothered her 3 children. She returned to school at 40 to follow her passion in becoming a nurse, working in the maternity ward of Pascack Valley Hospital until her retirement in the early 00's. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on her birthday Wednesday, April 24th from 4-7PM with a Celebration of her life and faith at 6:30PM. Memorial contributions can be made in Deanna's name to the Villa Marie Claire, 12 W Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458. Becker-Funeralhome.com