Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church
Fair Lawn, NJ
Elmwood Park - Deborah Chytrak (nee Vargo), 60 of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday May 1st, 2019. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of the borough. She worked for the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority as a suite captain for 15 years.

Beloved wife of Sy, dear sister of Victoria Mc Culloch and Jacqueline Alice.

Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Cremation Private

Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.
