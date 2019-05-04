|
Deborah Chytrak
Elmwood Park - Deborah Chytrak (nee Vargo), 60 of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday May 1st, 2019. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of the borough. She worked for the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority as a suite captain for 15 years.
Beloved wife of Sy, dear sister of Victoria Mc Culloch and Jacqueline Alice.
Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Cremation Private
Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.