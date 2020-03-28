|
Deborah DeBellis
DeBellis, Deborah (Debbie) age 60 of Saddle Brook passed into eternal rest on March 26, 2020. Dear daughter of Frances (nee Miller) DeBellis and the late Donald DeBellis. Beloved sister of Sharon Hryckvich ( Frank) and Donna DeBellis. Debbie was a loving and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews Chris ( Amanda), Larissa (Felix) Nicole, Bryan, Kiara, Kaylee, Alivia, Lily, Caden and Leo. She was a loving soul filled with love and adoration for her family. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Philip The Apostle Parish in Saddle Brook. She participated in many spiritual activities including The Rosary Alter Society, Bible Study and The Sick and Vigal program.
At this time services are private. A memorial mass and a Christian burial will be scheduled at a future date. To leave a memory or condolence, see and search for obituary at Legacy.com and/or Kugler Funeral Home Facebook Page.