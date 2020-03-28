Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah DeBellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah DeBellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah DeBellis Obituary
Deborah DeBellis

DeBellis, Deborah (Debbie) age 60 of Saddle Brook passed into eternal rest on March 26, 2020. Dear daughter of Frances (nee Miller) DeBellis and the late Donald DeBellis. Beloved sister of Sharon Hryckvich ( Frank) and Donna DeBellis. Debbie was a loving and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews Chris ( Amanda), Larissa (Felix) Nicole, Bryan, Kiara, Kaylee, Alivia, Lily, Caden and Leo. She was a loving soul filled with love and adoration for her family. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Philip The Apostle Parish in Saddle Brook. She participated in many spiritual activities including The Rosary Alter Society, Bible Study and The Sick and Vigal program.

At this time services are private. A memorial mass and a Christian burial will be scheduled at a future date. To leave a memory or condolence, see and search for obituary at Legacy.com and/or Kugler Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -