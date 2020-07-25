1/1
Deborah "Debbie" DeBellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah "Debbie" DeBellis

Saddle Brook - Deborah "Debbie" DeBellis, age 60, of Saddle Brook passed into eternal rest on March 26, 2020. Dear daughter of Frances (nee Miller) DeBellis and the late Donald DeBellis. Beloved sister of Sharon Hryckvich ( Frank) and Donna DeBellis. Debbie was a loving and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews Chris ( Amanda), Larissa (Felix) Nicole, Bryan, Kiara, Kaylee, Alivia, Lily, Caden and Leo. She was a loving soul filled with love and adoration for her family. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Philip The Apostle Parish in Saddle Brook. She participated in many spiritual activities including The Rosary Alter Society, Bible Study and The Sick and Vigal program.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday August 1st at 11am at St. Philip the Apostle Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook, NJ. Interment immediately afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi, NJ. When safe, a celebration of life gathering will be held for Debbie.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Interment
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kugler Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved