Deborah "Debbie" DeBellis



Saddle Brook - Deborah "Debbie" DeBellis, age 60, of Saddle Brook passed into eternal rest on March 26, 2020. Dear daughter of Frances (nee Miller) DeBellis and the late Donald DeBellis. Beloved sister of Sharon Hryckvich ( Frank) and Donna DeBellis. Debbie was a loving and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews Chris ( Amanda), Larissa (Felix) Nicole, Bryan, Kiara, Kaylee, Alivia, Lily, Caden and Leo. She was a loving soul filled with love and adoration for her family. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Philip The Apostle Parish in Saddle Brook. She participated in many spiritual activities including The Rosary Alter Society, Bible Study and The Sick and Vigal program.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday August 1st at 11am at St. Philip the Apostle Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook, NJ. Interment immediately afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi, NJ. When safe, a celebration of life gathering will be held for Debbie.









