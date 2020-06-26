Deborah E. Dehardt
1948 - 2020
Deborah E. Dehardt

Vernon - Deborah E. Dehardt (nee Hopper), age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Fredon, NJ. She was born September 5, 1948 in Hackensack to Edward and Helen Mae Hopper and grew up in Rochelle Park, NJ. Debbie was a candy striper at Hackensack Hospital throughout high school during which time she established her love for nursing. Upon her graduation from Hackensack High School in 1966, she attended the Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing on a full scholarship, graduating in1969. Debbie married Karl Dehardt in February of 1973 in Maywood. She was an RN at Hackensack Hospital for 8 years, but spent the latter part of her nursing career at Newton Memorial Hospital, before retiring in 2007.

She lived for her family, treasured her friends and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband Karl; her daughter Kristen Callahan, and husband Keith; her son David Dehardt, and wife Elizabeth; her daughter Katy Strehle, and husband Richard; and her grandchildren Kelsey and Kaden Callahan.

A celebration of life event will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Funeral arrangements thru Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, NJ, to leave condolence see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
