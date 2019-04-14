Services
Preakness Reformed Church
131 Church Ln
Wayne, NJ 07470
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Preakness Reform Church
131 Church Lane
Wayne, NJ
Wayne - Deborah E. Leckel (nee Bayersdorfer), 96, of Wayne, NJ, passed with peace and grace with her family beside her on April 5th, 2019. She was a beloved wife of Alfred F. Leckel; loving Mother of George Leckel and Alfred Leckel; Devoted Grandmother of Kimberly Wilson, Katherine, Joseph and Tara Leckel; Proud Great-Grandmother of Nolan, Caelan, Peyton, and Bryce; Loving sister of Lucille Tracey.

Church service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00am at the Preakness Reform Church located at 131 Church Lane, Wayne, NJ. Interment will follow at the Church.
