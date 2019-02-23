Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
91 West Main Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Deborah Mento Obituary
Deborah Mento Obituary
Deborah Mento

Old Bridge - Deborah Mento, 70, of Old Bridge passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Survived by her husband, Frank; her child, Ryan-Brighid of Millersville, PA; her daughter and future son-in-law, Carly and Martin McLoughlin of Brooklyn, NY; and her sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Stephen Walsh Holderness II of Cherry Hill, NJ. A visitation will be Sunday, February 24, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral service will be Monday, February 25 at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 91 West Main Street, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences and directions can be found on freemanfuneralhomes.com.
