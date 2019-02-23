|
Deborah Mento
Old Bridge - Deborah Mento, 70, of Old Bridge passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Survived by her husband, Frank; her child, Ryan-Brighid of Millersville, PA; her daughter and future son-in-law, Carly and Martin McLoughlin of Brooklyn, NY; and her sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Stephen Walsh Holderness II of Cherry Hill, NJ. A visitation will be Sunday, February 24, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral service will be Monday, February 25 at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 91 West Main Street, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences and directions can be found on freemanfuneralhomes.com.