Debra A. Gaffney
Haledon - Debra A. Gaffney (nee Jameson), 61,of Haledon, NJ passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019. She was born in Trenton, NJ, and has lived in Haledon for 30 years. She was a cook for Abmas Farm in Wyckoff, NJ for 12 years and she really loved staying home with her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of Brian Gaffney Sr. Devoted mother of Brian Gaffney Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Kim Marie Gaffney, Nicole Gina Gaffney and Brad Michael Gaffney. Dear sister of Roger, William and John Jameson, Barbara Campbell, and the late Douglass Jameson. Loving grandmother of Victor, Briana and Dylan Gaffney and McKayla Mills. Funeral Service on Monday September 23, 2019 at Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. www.delozito.com