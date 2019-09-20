Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Gaffney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Gaffney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. Gaffney Obituary
Debra A. Gaffney

Haledon - Debra A. Gaffney (nee Jameson), 61,of Haledon, NJ passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019. She was born in Trenton, NJ, and has lived in Haledon for 30 years. She was a cook for Abmas Farm in Wyckoff, NJ for 12 years and she really loved staying home with her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of Brian Gaffney Sr. Devoted mother of Brian Gaffney Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Kim Marie Gaffney, Nicole Gina Gaffney and Brad Michael Gaffney. Dear sister of Roger, William and John Jameson, Barbara Campbell, and the late Douglass Jameson. Loving grandmother of Victor, Briana and Dylan Gaffney and McKayla Mills. Funeral Service on Monday September 23, 2019 at Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now