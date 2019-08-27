|
Debra Ann Timony
Cliffside Park - Debra Ann Timony (nee Wager), of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Debbie was predeceased by her father Harold Wager Sr. She is survived by her adoring mother Judith Tabacchi Wager, her daughter Cecelia Feldmeth, her significant other Edward Feldmeth, her brothers Harold Wager Jr (Joann Malvasia) and Scott T. Wager Sr. (his wife Cynthia). Also surviving are her loving nephews Scott T. Wager Jr. and his family, and Nicholas J. Wager. Debbie was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Thursday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church 395 Delano Place Fairview NJ. at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Wednesday August 28,2019, from 3-8 pm.