McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
395 Delano Place
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Debra Ann Timony

Debra Ann Timony Obituary
Debra Ann Timony

Cliffside Park - Debra Ann Timony (nee Wager), of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Debbie was predeceased by her father Harold Wager Sr. She is survived by her adoring mother Judith Tabacchi Wager, her daughter Cecelia Feldmeth, her significant other Edward Feldmeth, her brothers Harold Wager Jr (Joann Malvasia) and Scott T. Wager Sr. (his wife Cynthia). Also surviving are her loving nephews Scott T. Wager Jr. and his family, and Nicholas J. Wager. Debbie was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Thursday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church 395 Delano Place Fairview NJ. at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Wednesday August 28,2019, from 3-8 pm.
