Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Mavropoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra J. Mavropoulos


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra J. Mavropoulos Obituary
Debra J. Mavropoulos

Dumont - Debra J. Mavropoulos, 65, of Dumont, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on March 4th 1955, in West New York, NJ. Following high school, Debra attended community college before undertaking a career in the catering industry where she met her future Husband. Married on July 15 1984, she lived a life devoted to her family, faith and friends. Early in her life she enjoyed art, music and the outdoors. She is survived by her husband George, two children Konstantinos and Maria and her grandson Matthew. All services are private and being handled by the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -