Debra J. Mavropoulos
Dumont - Debra J. Mavropoulos, 65, of Dumont, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on March 4th 1955, in West New York, NJ. Following high school, Debra attended community college before undertaking a career in the catering industry where she met her future Husband. Married on July 15 1984, she lived a life devoted to her family, faith and friends. Early in her life she enjoyed art, music and the outdoors. She is survived by her husband George, two children Konstantinos and Maria and her grandson Matthew. All services are private and being handled by the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont.