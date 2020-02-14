|
Debra M. Hourdajian
Dumont - Debra M. Hourdajian, passed away peacefully at her home in Dumont, NJ, surrounded by her loving family after valiantly battling t-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for the past two years, on February 13, 2020 at the age of 62.
Debbie was born in Yonkers, NY to Jim and Mary Zito on October 18, 1957. When she was twelve, Debbie's family moved to Cherry Hill, NJ, where she finished elementary school and attended high school. Debbie graduated William Paterson University with a degree in elementary education in 1979.
Surviving Debbie is her husband of nearly 37 years, Greg, and their incredible children Marisa (and her fiancé Dan Lewis), Kyle, Jamie, and Jenna. These warm, loving children were the center of Debbie's universe and assisted in caring for Deb during her illness. Spending quality time with her children, texting and talking on the phone with them when they were not home was what she lived for.
Debbie is also survived by her brother Jim Zito and his children and grandchildren; her aunt Grace Pregon and her family; and her uncle Pat Dintrone and his family. She also had many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved being around her. Also surviving Debbie is her sister-in-law, Arlene Hourdajian.
A teacher in Paterson, NJ for nearly ten years, Debbie left teaching in 1987 to start a family. She had a gift with children of all ages, but especially toddlers. First watching kids at home, then later when her own children were in school full-time, she went on to be a pre-school teacher for 20 years. She worked at the Jack in the Box schools in Closter and Tenafly; then more recently at the Together Learning Center in Dumont, where she was adored. No one commanded the love, attention, and admiration of a two year old child like Debbie.
Known to all who knew her for her smile, giving, selfless personality, Debbie just wanted everyone to be happy and never hurt anyone's feelings. She only knew how to love and to give to others.
Debbie was most comfortable relaxing in her favorite room of her house, the sun room. It was there she crocheted, watched Netflix and Bravo, and hung out with her Lab/Huskie Bailey, and her Blue Heeler/Border Collie Luna. Having those dogs constantly by her side comforted her as she tried to recover.
Greg and Debbie had a great marriage. Their Armenian Italian partnership was admired by friends, neighbors, family and co-workers. Together they presided over a very active, emotional household filled with terrific discussions, good food, and strong opinions. The thousands of lunches prepared, and games attended were at the heart of it all. Along with music and TV's blasting, dogs barking, and phones ringing, Debbie would not have it any other way. Fancy vacations were not needed; trips every summer to Wildwood Crest and Cape May were good enough!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hourdajian Memorial Scholarship Fund at Dumont High School, part of the high school's general scholarship fund. Checks may be made payable to Greg Hourdajian, 148 Berkley Place, Dumont, NJ 07628.
A wake will be held at William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ, on Monday, February 17th from 4-8 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 280 Washington Avenue in Dumont, NJ, on Tuesday February 18th at 11AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.