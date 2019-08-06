Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Debra (Debbie) Morgan


1957 - 2019
Debra (Debbie) Morgan Obituary
Debra (Debbie) Morgan

Wyckoff - Debra (Debbie) Morgan (nee Carroll) of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on August 3. She is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Daniel, her 3 children Jennifer, Nicole Chvasta (Robert), and Christopher, grandson Joseph, mother Jeanette Velez, four sisters Theresa, Christina, Regina, and Sharon, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a 1975 graduate of Ridgewood High School and worked as the office manager for her father Dr. Julio Velez's medical practice in Ridgewood. A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 from 4-8pm at Feeney Funeral Home of Ridgewood, followed by funeral services on Thursday, August 8 at 10am. She will then be interred at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Bergen County Wildcats, PO Box 363 Montvale, NJ 07645 (https://bcwildcats.org/). FeeneyFuneralHome.com
