|
|
Dee McMorrow
Dee McMorrow, 91, formerly of Harrington Park and Emerson, NJ passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in NYC to William and Mildred (nee Murphy) Gossman. Beloved wife of the late John F. McMorrow. Loving mother of Bill McMorrow and his wife Beth, Bob McMorrow and his wife June and the late John McMorrow. Grandmother and great grandmother of Beth Buldo and her husband Mike and their children Olivia and Dean, Bill McMorrow and his wife Kristin and their children Ryan and Everly, Colleen Cassai and her son Christian, Timmy McMorrow and his wife Lindsay and their children Knox, Jax and Beckett, Bobby McMorrow and his wife Ali and their children Colin, Brady and Quinn, Patrick McMorrow, Kevin McMorrow and his wife Melanie and Shane McMorrow and his wife Devin.
She was a former member, Regent and State Public Relations Chairwoman of the Our Lady of Victories #1639, Harrington Park, NJ Local Court of the Catholic Daughters of The Americas, President of the Harrington Park Woman's Club, and former PTA President, NYC Public School for gifted children.
Donations may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436 would be appreciated.
Becker-funeralhome.com