|
|
Deirdri Rowe
West Milford - Deirdri Rowe, a long-time resident of West Milford passed away in Fair Lawn on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born in Monterey Park, California in 1945, Deirdri graduated from San Gabriel High School in 1963 and was married in 1967. She and her family moved to Cincinnati, OH in 1973 and then to Hewitt, NJ in 1974. Deirdri was an active member of the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps from 1975 through 1983, acting as recording secretary, then treasurer and finally as an EMT. She obtained an Associates Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson, class of 1993, graduating with honors. She divorced in 1984.
Deirdri loved the warm weather and would often spend time with friends at a beach house in the summers, as well as take her kids to Island Beach State park for day trips. Deirdri loved animals, especially owls, and was very creative. She enjoyed cake decorating, needle-point, crafting, reading and puzzles. She also enjoyed staying in touch with friends and family on Facebook. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to laugh.
Deirdri was a long-time employee of GAF, then Tiffany and Co. from 1993-2006, and once retired she worked as an associate and assistant store manager at Sears Hardware in Hewitt, NJ.
Deirdri is survived by her daughter Sharmon Simonetti, her son-in-law Paul Simonetti, her daughter Tamara Rowe, her son Charles Rowe, her daughter-in-law Stacey Rowe and her three grandchildren Nevada, Jette and Charles Jr.